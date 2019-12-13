RCMP on the Sunshine Coast says ignoring a volunteer firefighter holding a stop sign has resulted in penalties for an impaired driver.

Volunteers firefighters from Roberts Creek Firehall were controlling traffic near an accident on Highway 1-0-1.

After a vehicle blew past a firefighter with a hand-held stop sign, the volunteers then watched as the driver made a u-turn near the emergency vehicles.

A firefighter later spotted the vehicle near Henderson beach and notified the police who gave the driver a roadside prohibition.

A few days later, RCMP officers at a roadblock on Highway 1-0-1 near Monkey Tree Lane noticed a vehicle was coming toward them rather erratically.

After getting the vehicle safely stopped, officers administered sobriety tests to the driver and then issued a 90-day roadside prohibition.

They also impounded the vehicle for 30 days.