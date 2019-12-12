Vancouver Island University is teaching firefighters how to better cope with the stress that comes with the job.

Dr. Leigh Blaney is a professor in the Faculty of Health and Human Services at V-I-U.

She says there are 14-thousand firefighters in the province who train to save lives and put out fires.

However, she said they receive little training on how to protect their emotional safety.

Firefighters also have a higher than normal exposure to horrific events than the average person.

Blaney has co-created a resilience education program aimed at helping firefighters cultivate their personal resilience before they are involved in a traumatic incident.

The workshops focus on six core categories of building resilience to help confront and deal with workplace adversity more skillfully.

There are 10,000 volunteer firefighters who do not receive resilience training.