Special investigators with the BC Coroners Service have arrived on Gabriola Island to determine the identities of those who died in a plane crash and what led to their deaths.

At just after 6 pm yesterday evening, there were reports of a plane crash on Gabriola Island and BC Emergency Health Services and the Gabriola Island RCMP attended.

The investigation has determined that a small aircraft crashed in a wooded area near residential properties on the northwest corner of the island.

There is significant debris at the site.

The BC Coroners Service identification specialists, along with the Transportation Safety Board and RCMP are gathering information at the crash site to establish the identities of those who were on board.

Confirmation of the number of people in the plane and their identities may take a number of days.