The province is spending 10-Million dollars on programs to help people in BC who face multiple barriers to employment.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons says that funding will support more than 11-hundred people a year throughout the province.

Simons made the announcement during at the Open Door Social Services Society in Sechelt.

The society is one of 26 service providers and post-secondary institutions throughout the province offering locally designed programs over two years.

Over two years, Open Door Group will receive 548-thousand dollars to provide Jobs in Demand training to 90 people in Sechelt

The program provides training toward occupational certificates in industries including hospitality and tourism, social services, trades, and security.

Simons says partnerships with organizations and post-secondary institutions will lead to better opportunities for people on the Sunshine Coast and across British Columbia.