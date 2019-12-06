BC’s Coroners Service said the number of fatal overdoses is down this year, but the toxicity of drugs in BC remains high.

The Coroners Service said there were 69 suspected overdose deaths in October of 2019, 42-percent less than in October of last year.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said the number of non-fatal drug overdoses is still high.

Lapointe said the drug supply in BC is unpredictable and perilous, and the long-term effects can be severe.

She said the decrease in fatal overdoses is promising, but more needs to be done when it comes to finding ways of reducing the risk for British Columbians.

From January to October of this year, Emergency Health Services paramedics responded to more than 20-thousand overdose calls in BC.